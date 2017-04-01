Hundreds turn out for fallen LMPD officer's procession

The final leg of the procession stopped in front LMPD's first division where Officer Rodman worked. His brothers and sisters in blue said goodbye as they placed red roses on his hearse. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - “They hope to come home at night and sometimes they don't,” Lita Leonard said. “But what he did, it was heroic."

Whether they were strangers, or knew him well, no one was ready to watch LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's final ride through Louisville.

“My heart just breaks for his family and his wife and children,” Liberty Benfield.

Officer Rodman died after a fiery crash Tuesday night. He was in the midst of a high-speed pursuit when his squad car was hit by the suspect's vehicle.

“He was doing a job that he loved,” Mary McCoy said. “We want his family to know we care about him and his family.”

The community showed a great deal of support with blue ribbons, signs and an enormous turnout.

“It's a sad moment,” Scott Cundiff said. “We just want to show our support.”

Officer Rodman's procession passed many places special to the fallen hero such as the Beechmont neighborhood where he grew up, Holy Cross High School on Dixie Highway and the Yum Center. Officer Rodman was an avid Cards fan.

The final leg of the procession stopped in front LMPD's first division where Officer Rodman worked. His brothers and sisters in blue said goodbye as they placed red roses on his hearse.

“My heart just goes out to this gentleman, to this officer,” Leonard said.

