Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

WILD-PREDATORS

Predators score twice in 10 seconds, beat slumping Wild 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Saturday.

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout this season as the Predators snapped a two-game skid with a victory that tied them with the St. Louis Blues at 91 points. The Blues hold the tiebreaker, and the Predators visit St. Louis on Sunday.

The Wild lost for the fifth time in six games after finishing March 4-10-2.

Coach Bruce Boudreau took a timeout with 2:43 left in the second period, and that's when the Predators took control.

Forsberg scored his 31st by tipping the puck in at 17:21 - just 4 seconds after the Wild timeout. Then Fiala scored unassisted, skating in front of the crease and putting a wrister into the open net past goalie Alex Stalock 10 seconds later.

TENNESSEE-DESHIELDS

Lady Vols' DeShields says she's returning for senior year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields plans to return to the Lady Vols for her senior season rather than entering the WNBA draft.

DeShields said Saturday via Instagram that the opportunity to play alongside a heralded incoming freshman class influenced her decision.

DeShields said "developing my game further and playing for championship(s) are always part of the ideal plan, but giving these four young ladies the opportunity to be themselves, make mistakes and still have the love they need and deserve is first priority."

Because she sat out a year after transferring from North Carolina, DeShields is a fourth-year junior old enough to enter the draft. Tennessee's Mercedes Russell, another fourth-year junior, announced last week she also would return next season.

DeShields averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season.

FINAL FOUR-OREGON-NORTH CAROLINA

Meeks shoots, and rebounds, and saves the day for Tar Heels

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kennedy Meeks capped off his career night with an offensive rebound that helped North Carolina hold off Oregon 77-76 and return to the NCAA championship game, where its title hopes got dashed at the buzzer last season.

Meeks, a senior, matched his career high with 25 points. But it was his 14th rebound that saved Saturday night's game for North Carolina (32-7).

Clinging to a one-point lead with 5.8 seconds left, the Tar Heels missed four straight free throws, but grabbed the rebounds after both of the misses on the back half. Meeks got the last one and threw the ball outside to allow the Tar Heels to eliminate the Ducks (33-6).

North Carolina moves on to play Gonzaga in the title game Monday. Last year in the same game, the Tar Heels fell when Villanova's Kris Jenkins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

FINAL FOUR-SOUTH CAROLINA-GONZAGA

Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

The Bulldogs' 7-footers, senior Przemek Karnowski and freshman Zach Collins, took care of things on both ends of the court as they combined for 18 rebounds. Collins also had six blocks.

Gonzaga (37-1) will face the winner between North Carolina and Oregon for the national championship on Monday night.

Williams-Goss missed a shot with 12.7 seconds left and South Carolina rebounded and called a timeout trailing 75-72. South Carolina passed the ball around and Gonzaga fouled Sindarius Thornwell with 3.5 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second on purpose. Killian Tillie rebounded for Gonzaga, was fouled and made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to cement the game.

