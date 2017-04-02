Police: Rafferty's manager stabbed during argument with customer

Caleb Fast is accused of stabbing a manager at Rafferty's. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A manager at a Rafferty's restaurant in Louisville was stabbed Saturday night.

The manager at the Springhurst location was telling Caleb Fast, 23, to leave the restaurant when they got into an argument, according to Louisville Metro Police.

When the manager turned his back, Fast stabbed him, police said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hundreds turn out for fallen officers procession

+ Barber shops make important health screenings more convenient

+ Woman charged with sexual abuse, sodomy for 'inappropraite relationship' while Mercy Academy coach

The manager's injuries are believed to be minor.

Fast is charged with second degree assault; his bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.