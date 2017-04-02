Monday marks 43 years since deadly tornado hit WAVE Country

The tornado ripped through Louisville, destroying many homes and businesses. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a day many will never forget, April 3, 1974. A deadly super tornado outbreak swept through several states, killing people across Indiana and Kentucky.

The twister caused extensive damage across Louisville and Jefferson County.

"I'll never forget that day," former WAVE 3 meteorologist Tom Wills said in a previous interview. "It was really something from beginning to end."

The tornado leveled horse barns at the fairgrounds. In the Highlands, toppled trees, snapped power lines and debris from homes were strewn across four blocks of Bardstown Road. Standiford Mobile Home Park was obliterated.

"The couch must have fell on me and knocked me out," one woman said who lived at the mobile home park in 1974. "When I come to, my husband was laying there. His head was bleeding."

The tornado also ripped off Freedom Hall's roof.

In Cherokee Park, more than two thousand trees were uprooted. Hundreds of homes were damaged.

Winds were in excess of 200 miles an hour, leaving a 22-mile path of destruction.

"I don’t know how to explain it to ya, it sounded like, it sounded like it just exploded," one man described the tornado in 1974.

The National Guard was quickly activated and curfews were ordered in storm-damaged areas. The following day, President Nixon declared Kentucky a national disaster area.

