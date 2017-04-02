7 charged with stealing from elderly homeowners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven people, accused of exploiting elderly homeowners, will soon stand before a judge.

Mary Collins, Carl Stanley, Alexander Williamson, Elizabeth Williamson, Lawrence Williamson, Lillie Williamson and Thomas Williamson are charged in connection to multiple instances of exploiting the elderly from September 2016 to January 2017.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Men accused of posing as repairmen to burglarize homes

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's office, several members of the group would pose as driveway repair workers to gain access to homes. Once inside, they would steal from the homeowners.

The suspects are charged as followed:

Alexander Williamson: Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor in the Second Degree, Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300, Theft By Deception Over $500, Theft of Identity

Elizabeth Williamson: Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300, Receiving Stolen Property Over $500

Lawrence Williamson: Burglary in the Second Degree, Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300

Lillie Williamson: Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300, Receiving Stolen Property Over $500

Thomas Williamson: Burglary in the Second Degree, Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300, Receiving Stolen Property Over $500

Mary Collins: Receiving Stolen Property Over $10,000

Carl Stanley: Burglary in the Second Degree, Knowing Exploitation of an Adult Over $300, Theft By Deception Over $500, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Illegal Possession of Heroin

Their arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning.

