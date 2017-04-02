2 shot at motorcycle club in Chickasaw neighborhood

Two people were shot at the No Haterz Motorcycle Club early Sunday morning. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police were called to University of Louisville Hospital around 4 a.m. when two people showed up with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington.

Police learned the shooting happened at the No Haterz Motorcycle Club, which is located in the 1100 block of South 36th Street.

One of the victims was shot in the left shoulder, and the other was shot in the right forearm. Both people are expected to survive.

No details about what led up to the shooting or any suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

