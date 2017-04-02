3-year-old salutes Officer Nick Rodman during procession through Beechmont

Jackson, 3, learned how to salute during Officer Nick Rodman's procession. (Source: Kim Derbacher Siegrist)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A young boy from Beechmont learned a valuable lesson during LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's procession on Saturday.

Jackson, 3, was waiting along Southern Parkway to pay his respects to Officer Rodman when his mother taught him how to salute.

Kim Derbacher Siegrist told Jackson they were paying respects to an officer who died protecting the community. She showed her son how to straighten his fingers while raising his hand to his forehead.

>> VIDEO: Watch Jackson salute Officer Rodman

As the hearse carrying Rodman's body passed by Jackson, he held his salute to show his support for Louisville Metro Police.

Siegrist told WAVE 3 News she felt it was important to teach Jackson to support and honor law enforcement.

Officer Nick Rodman died on March 29, the day after he was involved in a crash during a police pursuit.

