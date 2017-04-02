Rodman family, River City FOP warn against Thin Blue Line USA solicitation

An eatery fit for a rabbi 'popped up' in East Louisville Sunday to highlight delicious, Kosher food.More >>
An eatery fit for a rabbi 'popped up' in East Louisville Sunday to highlight delicious, Kosher food.More >>
Two people who were shot to death in Louisville on March 29 have been identified.More >>
Two people who were shot to death in Louisville on March 29 have been identified.More >>
A 3-year-old from Beechmont learned how to salute as he watched LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's procession on Saturday.More >>
A 3-year-old from Beechmont learned how to salute as he watched LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's procession on Saturday.More >>
WAVE 3 News will provide live coverage of Supporting Heroes' vigil for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman on our website and mobile app.More >>
WAVE 3 News will provide live coverage of Supporting Heroes' vigil for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman on our website and mobile app.More >>
A family member of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman is advising people not to purchase items from a company that claims to be raising money in Rodman's name.More >>
A family member of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman is advising people not to purchase items from a company that claims to be raising money in Rodman's name.More >>