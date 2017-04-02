Rodman family, River City FOP warn against Thin Blue Line USA solicitation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family member of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman is advising people not to purchase items from a company that claims to be raising money in Rodman's name.

On Friday, Carly Jo Rodman made a post on Facebook that included a link to Thin Blue Line USA's website. The page is an advertisement for wristbands that cost $5 each.

A description on the ad claims, "100% of all profits donated to the "The River City FOP Auxiliary, Nick Rodman Fund" to help support the family and honor the memory of Officer Nick Rodman."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

+ Neighbors describe frantic moments before, after crash that killed LMPD officer

+ VIDEO: Memorial service for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ LMPD chief, mayor memorialize fallen officer: 'Nick died as he lived - a hero'

+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland

+ Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

+ Saturday procession route for fallen LMPD Officer set, public invited

+ Hundreds turn out for Officer Rodman’s procession

+ 3-year-old salutes Officer Nick Rodman during procession

River City FOP President Dave Mutchler released the following statement about the matter:

"Although Thin Blue Line USA may be a legitimate company, RCFOP Lodge 614 has no agreement with that company to solicit donations. We continue to ask that those wishing to make a donation to the Rodman family to please do so through the LMPOCU, The LMPD Foundation, or by any other means specifically endorsed by the Rodman family."

Carly Jo Rodman also asked that any donations in Officer Rodman's name be made to the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union account that will directly benefit the family.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Thin Blue Line USA, but we have not yet received a response.

Officer Nick Rodman died on March 29, a day after he was involved in a crash during a police pursuit in the Portland neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.