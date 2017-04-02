Pop up highlights innovative Jewish cuisine

The event was the 2nd Annual Keepin' It Kosher - Jewish Food Pop-Up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eatery fit for a rabbi 'popped up' in East Louisville Sunday to highlight delicious, Kosher food.

It was held at the Rainbow Blossom in St. Matthews and highlighted delicious, Jewish eats with Meat.

Izzy's Kosher Catering, Consulting and Events partnered with Keneseth Israel and Rainbow Blowwom for the event.

Some food featured included overstuffed sandwiches on everything spice house-made bread, Pastrami with fermented pickles and mustard, and beet-cured salmon gravlox.

