Homicide victims from Russell, Park Hill shootings identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people who were shot to death in Louisville last week have been identified.

Maurice Carter, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Carter was found on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Dr. W J Hodge Street at about 6:50 p.m.

Two people were shot during a fight on Bolling Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood a little more than an hour later on Wednesday. Leondre Green, 27, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital just before 11 p.m. Green also died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Coroner's Office said.

The second victim from the Bolling Avenue shooting is expected to survive, LMPD said on Wednesday.

No suspects have been named in either of the deadly shootings. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD (5673).

