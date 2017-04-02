UofL's Alexander Tries to Explain Learning New Defense

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Spring football is in full swing for our area powers....and U of L is adapting to some change, especially on defense. Peter Sirmon is the new defensive coordinator. For the Cardinal veterans much of the spring has been about learning new terminologies. Junior corner back, Jaire Alexander tries to explain the learning process. "Let's just say, you're eating fruit or a banana, and now you've got to change it to an orange. Banana's not orange. You know how, it would kind of be a little difficult. So, you know, similar to that", said Alexander.

