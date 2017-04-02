UK Run Offense Helps Run Defense

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) UK football has been loaded at running back for much of the Mark Stoops era, and that fact remains the same coming into the spring. There are two benefits to that luxury in the spring. You know you can control the clock, and your defense against the run will definitely improve. "We still have a ways to go, but we have some young D-linemen that were really challenging. Really pushing. And, you know, if you can be a good run defensive team against our offense, you know you're making progress," said Stoops.

