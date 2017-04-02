Young Reds Still Get 'Butterflies' on Opening Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Sunday is opening day for most of major league baseball. The Reds don't open until Monday. On Friday, the parent club was in town to take on the Bats. Former Bats and now current Reds, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton say they still get excited and a little nervous every year when opening day rolls around. ": As for me growing up, not being a part of opening day, but always hearing about opening day it's just like a dream come true every chance you get to be a part of opening day," said Hamilton. " I know one thing stays the same every year is that I get out there, and I get butterflies every single year. You know, it's something that never really gets old," said Duvall.

