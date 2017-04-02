E'town PD, LaRue Sheriff Office search for pregnant escaped inmate

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police and the Larue County Sheriff's Office are looking for an inmate who escaped from a hospital where she was being treated.

Brittany Zabala, 27, escaped from Hardin Memorial Hospital around 6:55 Sunday evening, Elizabethtown police said.

Zabala is a white female with red hair, about 5'3" and weighing around 120 lbs.

Police said she was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and a pink or purple headband.

Zabala is also 15 weeks pregnant.

According to a post on Elizabethtown police's Facebook page, Zabala was last seen running towards Woodland Drive from Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Police have not said how she escaped.

Zabala faces charges of fleeing or evading police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer a false name, non-payment of fines, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department or the Larue County Sheriff's Office.

