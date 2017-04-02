Police: Suspect arrested, was high at time of wreck that killed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Suspect arrested, was high at time of wreck that killed LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was reportedly involved in the fatal accident with LMPD Officer Nick Rodman has been formally booked and charged with a number of crimes.

James Woods is charged with murder of a police officer, second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to his arrest slip.

He is also charged with failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Woods' blood was drawn at the hospital following the crash and he tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and opiates.

According to the police report, on March 28, Woods was in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, involving a handgun. Police responded to that dispute. He fled police in a car at a high rate of speed, when he ran a red light and hit Officer Rodman's car.

Officer Rodman died the following day as a result of his injuries in the crash.

A loaded handgun, individually packaged cocaine, digital scales and plastic bags were recovered from Woods' car. 

