Police: Suspect arrested, was high at time of wreck that killed LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was reportedly involved in the fatal accident with LMPD Officer Nick Rodman has been formally booked and charged with a number of crimes.

James Woods is charged with murder of a police officer, second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to his arrest slip.

He is also charged with failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Woods' blood was drawn at the hospital following the crash and he tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and opiates.

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

+ Neighbors describe frantic moments before, after crash that killed LMPD officer

+ VIDEO: Memorial service for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ LMPD chief, mayor memorialize fallen officer: 'Nick died as he lived - a hero'

+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland

+ Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

+ Saturday procession route for fallen LMPD Officer set, public invited

+ Hundreds turn out for Officer Rodman’s procession

+ 3-year-old salutes Officer Nick Rodman during procession

+ Rodman family, River City FOP warn against Thin Blue Line USA solicitation

According to the police report, on March 28, Woods was in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, involving a handgun. Police responded to that dispute. He fled police in a car at a high rate of speed, when he ran a red light and hit Officer Rodman's car.

Officer Rodman died the following day as a result of his injuries in the crash.

A loaded handgun, individually packaged cocaine, digital scales and plastic bags were recovered from Woods' car.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.