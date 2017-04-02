Police responding to shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway.

Police responded to the call a little after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, to a person shot in the alley behind the Kings restaurant at that location.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

EMS transported one person from that scene, Metrosafe confirms.

There's no information on any suspects or arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.