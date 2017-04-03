Candlelight fills park in honor of fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people filled Jefferson Memorial Park to honor LMPD Officer Nick Rodman in a candlelight vigil. Blue and white candles flickered on the many faces in the crowd, some covered with tears.

“It is difficult to explain or even understand and we may never understand it,” Major Andrea Brown, Division One Commander, said. “From what I see here tonight, I can explain and I do know that Nick is so greatly loved.”

As the sun set, the crowd in Jefferson Memorial Park only grew.

“All of these people are here for you,” LMPD officer Nick Deweese said. “Nick you were my partner, you were my friend, but most of all you were my brother. You can rest easy now and smile down on us Nick because we've got it from here."

Officer Rodman died Wednesday after a tragic crash during a high-speed pursuit. However, how he died wasn't talked about Sunday night, only how he lived.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

“There was Nick who was the avid fan of the Louisville Cardinals,” Officer Deweese said. “Got a lot of Kentucky boys over there they're all in red. I've got it too.”

Officer Rodman is leaving behind a family. However, his community is holding on to them tight.

“It's just amazing to see all of this,” Bea-ann Reesor, a family friend said. “We just want to be there and support them. I think the entire community, not just Jefferson County, but all around wants to be there for them.”

