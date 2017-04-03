Tech leaders, others launch $14M 'News Integrity' nonprofit

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 19, 2009, file photo, Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist.org, speaks during a panel discussion sponsored by Consumer Reports and The Consumerist on how online media is making a differenc...

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook and Mozilla are among the companies and organizations launching a $14 million fund to promote news literacy and increase trust in journalism.

The nonprofit, called the News Integrity Initiative, will be based at the City University of New York. It will run as an independent project of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.

Others contributing to the fund include Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and the Ford Foundation.

Recent polls show the public's trust in the news industry at a low.

False news and misinformation, often masquerading as trustworthy news and spreading on social media, has gained a lot of attention since the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Companies like Facebook are trying to address the issue.

