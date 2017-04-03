Latest Indiana sports

PACERS-CAVALIERS

LeBron's 41 points lead Cavs past Pacers, 135-130 in 2 OTs

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana's Paul George, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their April schedule with a 135-130 win Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, who remain on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes for the defending NBA champions, who ended the game with some drama as Tristan Thompson and James angrily exchanged words during a timeout in the second OT.

Kyrie Irving made four free throws in the final 16.5 seconds and Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland stayed within a half-game of Boston for the top spot in the East. The Cavs visit the Celtics on Wednesday night.

George was magnificent in defeat, scoring 19 straight points for Indiana in the overtime sessions.

CUBS-CARDINALS

Grichuk, Cardinals top Cubs 4-3 in wild opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in a wild prime-time opener Sunday night.

Jose Martinez sparked the winning rally with a pinch-hit double against Mike Montgomery, who closed out Chicago's World Series championship in November.

Yadier Molina then was awarded the first no-pitch intentional walk in major league history, part of baseball's offseason rule changes designed to speed up the game.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Grichuk's liner went into the gap in left-center for his second career game-ending hit. He was mobbed as he rounded first in the rain, and what was left of a sellout crowd of 47,566 cheered wildly.

NCAA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP-SOUTH CAROLINA

Lady Gamecocks beat Mississippi St Bulldogs 67-55 to win NCAA title

DALLAS (AP) - South Carolina has spoiled the miracle for Mississippi State.

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night.

The loss for Mississippi State came two days after ending UConn's record 111-game winning streak with a stunning buzzer-beater by Morgan William in overtime in the semifinals.

Thanks to that win, the crowd heavily favored Mississippi State, which used the energy for an early 7-1 lead before the Gamecocks took control for a third straight win this season against the Bulldogs.

It was the first title for the SEC since the second of two straight by Tennessee in 2008.

Wilson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Gray added 18 points and 10 boards.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Keselowski pulls away and wins at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch with 43 laps to go and pulled away to win for the first time in his career at Martinsville Speedway.

The victory was the 23rd for Keselowski, the 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his second in the first six races of this season. It made him just the eighth active driver with a victory in the top series on NASCAR's oldest and shortest oval.

Keselowski and Busch swapped the lead several times during a green flag run that began with 64 laps to go.

Keselowski had the lead coming out of a caution, but Busch quickly slipped underneath him to go back in front. Keselowski stalked him for several laps, the nose of his Ford inches from the rear bumper of Busch's Toyota.

When he finally got around Busch again, he gradually pulled away, opening a lead of nearly two seconds that helped him when he also had to navigate around lapped traffic.

