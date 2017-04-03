How Senate Dems have said they will vote on court pick

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
Overhauling the tax code could prove harder to accomplish than repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health law because Republicans are divided on key issues.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready to act alone if China doesn't do something itself about North Korea's nuclear ambitions.More >>
From abortion to energy to climate change and personal investments, Trump is keeping his promises in methodically overturning regulations and policies adopted when Barack Obama was president.More >>
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says President Donald Trump would support strong action against Russia once U.S. investigations are complete.More >>
UAE state-owned media say Dubai police arrested group of foreign hackers that targeted 5 White House officials.More >>
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
White House senior adviser Kushner to visit Iraq with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford.More >>
Overhauling the tax code could prove harder to accomplish than repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health law because Republicans are divided on key issues.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battle on Election Day for 270 electoral votes and a seat in the Oval Office.More >>
