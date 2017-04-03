How Senate Dems have said they will vote on court pick

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says President Donald Trump would support strong action against Russia once U.S. investigations are complete.

US ambassador to UN says no question of Russian interference

An AP Fact Check finds that partisanship has indeed denied a Supreme Court seat to nominees several times in the past.

Fights over Supreme Court nominees are nothing new.

Fights over Supreme Court nominees are nothing new

From abortion to energy to climate change and personal investments, Trump is keeping his promises in methodically overturning regulations and policies adopted when Barack Obama was president.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready to act alone if China doesn't do something itself about North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Trump says US prepared to deal with North Korea on its own

Overhauling the tax code could prove harder to accomplish than repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health law because Republicans are divided on key issues.

Congress seen as not likely to pass tax overhaul quickly

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

Dems claim nearly enough votes to block Gorsuch _ for now

By The Associated Press

So far, just three Democrats have said they will vote for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee while the majority of Democrats oppose Neil Gorsuch. That puts Democrats close to the 41 votes that would force Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to change Senate rules this week, scrapping the 60-vote threshold to ensure confirmation of Gorsuch with just a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber.

All 52 Republicans back the nominee.

Democrats and one independent who have announced their opposition to Gorsuch and willingness to block the nominee (total 40):

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Tom Carper of Delaware

Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris of California

Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Chuck Schumer of New York

Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

Jack Reed of Rhode Island

Tom Udall of New Mexico

Patty Murray of Washington

Ron Wyden of Oregon

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Bill Nelson of Florida

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

Al Franken of Minnesota

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Dick Durbin of Illinois

Gary Peters of Michigan

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

Kirsten Gilibrand of New York

Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Tim Kaine of Virginia

Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

Cory Booker of New Jersey

Maria Cantwell of Washington

Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Brian Schatz of Hawaii

Claire McCaskill of Missouri

Jon Tester of Montana

Dianne Feinstein of California

Mark Warner of Virginia

Patrick Leahy of Vermont

Supporting Gorsuch (3):

Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota

Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Joe Donnelly of Indiana

Still unannounced:

Michael Bennet of Colorado

Chris Coons of Delaware

Angus King of Maine

Bob Menendez of New Jersey

Ben Cardin of Maryland has said he will oppose the nominee, but it's unclear how he will vote on cloture.

