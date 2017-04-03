1 in custody after house fire in Portland neighborhood

A neighbor said homeless people had been using the vacant house. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was taken into custody Monday morning and could face charges after a house fire in the Portland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 6:42 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bank Street.

A neighbor said the house had been vacant for some time, and homeless people had been coming and going from it.

A firefighter said four homeless people had been staying at the house. All of them are accounted for.

