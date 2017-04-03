Crews battle house fire in Portland neighborhood

The fire was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the Portland neighborhood Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 6:42 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bank Street.

A MetroSafe supervisor said someone initially was believed to have been trapped inside, but that was not the case. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

