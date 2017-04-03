Louisville teen attacked by shark in Destin, FL

DESTIN, FL (WAVE) - A 17-year-old girl from Louisville reportedly was bitten by a shark Sunday while visiting Destin, Florida with her high school softball team.

The Northwest Florida Daily News first reported the incident. The newspaper said the incident happend about 3 p.m. Sunday at SunDestin Beach Resort & Hotel.

According to the report, the girl, identified by WJHG-TV in Panama City, Florida as Caitlyn Taylor, was swimming near a sandbar when the attack happened. A witness said the shark was about five-feet long. The type of shark was not immediately known.

WJHG reported that Taylor initially thought the shark was a dolphin and that she was able to punch the shark as it was biting her to try to drive it away.

A medical helicopter was called to fly the girl to a hospital, but she ended up being transported by ambulance to a Fort Walton Beach hospital, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

A law enforcement officer told the newspaper Taylor suffered puncture bite wounds to her right leg and scrapes to her left leg.

Tracey Blankenship-Strawn of Medina, Tennessee was at the beach when the attack happened. She posted video of the aftermath on her Facebook page.

The beach was not closed following the attack.

It is not yet known which Louisville high school the girl attends. This is spring break for many schools in WAVE Country, including Jefferson County Public Schools.

