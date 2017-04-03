Report: Louisville teen attacked by shark in Destin, FL

The incident happened near SunDestin Beach Resort & Hotel in Destin. (Source: Google Earth)

DESTIN, FL (WAVE) - A 17-year-old girl from Louisville reportedly was bitten by a shark Sunday while visiting Destin, Florida with her high school softball team.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported the incident. The newspaper said the incident was reported about 3 p.m. Sunday at SunDestin Beach Resort & Hotel.

According to the report, the unidentified girl was swimming near a sandbar when the attack happened. A witness said the shark was about five-feet long. The type of shark was not immediately known.

A medical helicopter initially was called to fly the girl to a hospital, but she ended up being transported by ambulance to a Fort Walton Beach hospital.

A law enforcement officer told the Northwest Florida Daily News the girl suffered puncture bite wounds to her right leg and scrapes to her left leg.

The beach was not closed following the attack.

It is not yet known which Louisville high school the girl attends. This is spring break for many schools in WAVE Country, including Jefferson County Public Schools.

