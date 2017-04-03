UPDATE: Teen cancer patient from KY celebrates birthday with worldwide well-wishes

KSP troopers were on hand to present Aaron with more cards. (Source: WLEX-TV)

ESTILL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All he wanted for his 16th birthday was as many cards as he could get, but an east-central Kentucky boy who's battling cancer got much more than that.

People across the region turned out to help Aaron Stamper celebrate his birthday Sunday, WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, reported.

The Estill County has been inspiring people all over the world since his story went public.

Aaron was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic t-cell 2 leukemia three years ago, just two days before his 13th birthday. One year later, his 19-year-old brother Ethan died in a car crash.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ KSP trooper helps teen cancer patient realize birthday wish

Aaron's mother said she wanted to make his 16th birthday special by granting his small request for cards, which he collects.

"When I get older, I want to put them in a book so I can remember them all, remember how hard things were," Aaron said.

His mother said each card gives Aaron the courage to keep fighting.

Late last week, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy installed a large new mailbox outside Aaron's home to accommodate the influx of cards that were arriving from around the world.

So far, Aaron has received more than 11,000 birthday cards, and on Sunday, his actual birthday, emergency workers and people from across Kentucky helped him celebrate.

"It feels amazing," he told WLEX. "I never thought I would get one from Australia."

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teen without arms is basketball sensation

+ 3-year-old boy salutes fallen LMPD officers

+ Little girl makes friends with 'robot'

As the well-wishes continue to pour in from across the globe, Aaron has a message for anyone going through their own struggle: "Stay strong. Just keep going. That's all I can tell you to do. It will eventually get better."

Aaron, who at one time weight just 60 pounds and relied on a wheelchair because of his illness, will continue chemotherapy through the summer. He is expected to finish his treatments by August.

It's not too late to send Aaron a birthday card. Here's his address: 2795 Pea Ridge Road, Irvine, KY 40336.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.