1 person shot in Portland neighborhood

The incident was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said one person has been shot in the 400 block of North 29th Street. No suspects are in custody.

This story will be updated.

