Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks busy road in Bullitt County

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - A rush-hour accident blocked all lanes of a busy state route Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Kentucky 61, near Lebanon Junction and Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m., but crews got the roadway back open to traffic about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.