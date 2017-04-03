Alaska oil pipeline leak stopped, threat to wildlife unclear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The flow of oil from an underwater pipeline leak discovered in Alaska's southern Cook Inlet over the weekend has been stopped, but it's unclear how much crude poured into the water posing a threat to wildlife.
The leak was discovered Saturday coming from an 8-inch-wide pipeline that was carrying more than 19,000 gallons of crude oil, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Workers on a Hilcorp Alaska LLC offshore platform noticed an oil sheen and bubbling from underwater.
State officials said the flow was halted Sunday, but they did not yet know what caused the leak on the west side of Cook Inlet southwest of Anchorage and were assessing any environmental damage. The inlet stretches 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage.
"I am deeply concerned about the potential impact to the environment," Gov. Bill Walker said in a statement Sunday. "Our Spill Prevention and Response Team has immediately responded, and is keeping me apprised of developments."
The pipeline is 75 feet (23 meters) under the surface of Cook Inlet and links two platforms. Hilcorp Alaska shut down one of its platforms and lowered pressure in the pipeline to zero.
Hilcorp, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Environmental Conservation department set up a command post in response to the spill. Dozens of species of fish, birds and marine mammals live in the waters, including endangered beluga whales, Steller sea lions and humpback whales.
Natural gas has been leaking from another Hilcorp pipeline in the Cook Inlet since mid-December. The company temporarily shut down production last weekend, reducing the platforms' need for energy and allowing Hilcorp to reduce pressure in the leaking line.
The company said the sea ice is too thick to safely send divers down to fix the leak, so that line has not yet been repaired.
The two leaks are unrelated.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
China is taking the lead in a global fight against climate change, while the US is taking a step back.More >>
China is taking the lead in a global fight against climate change, while the US is taking a step back.More >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>
A New Jersey family that lost a Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary over 40 years ago has gotten it back thanks to the FBIMore >>
A New Jersey family that lost a Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary over 40 years ago has gotten it back thanks to the FBIMore >>
President Donald Trump's top lawyer is inviting a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers to view classified information at the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump's top lawyer is inviting a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers to view classified information at the White HouseMore >>