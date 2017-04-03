Ex-NFL star begins presenting defense in double-murder trial

BOSTON (AP) - Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun presenting their defense in his double-murder trial.
After prosecutors rested their case Monday, Hernandez's lawyer called their first witness, a fan who had his photo taken with Hernandez the night prosecutors say Hernandez fatally shot two men.
The fan said he spent about seven to 10 minutes talking with Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.
He said he never saw a drink spilled on Hernandez. Prosecutors have said Hernandez killed two men because he felt disrespected after one of them spilled Hernandez's drink.
He said Hernandez didn't seem angry when he later saw him outside.
Lawyers for the former tight end for the New England Patriots have claimed that a friend who was with Hernandez shot the men in a drug dispute.
