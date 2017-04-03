LMPD Traffic Control officer involved in 2-vehicle crash with ro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD Traffic Control officer involved in 2-vehicle crash with rollover

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The backup can be seen from various TRIMARC cameras. (Source: TRIMARC) The backup can be seen from various TRIMARC cameras. (Source: TRIMARC)
One of the vehicles flipped. (Source: Michelle Dunn) One of the vehicles flipped. (Source: Michelle Dunn)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Traffic Control officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department was involved in a two-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near 9th Street for a time Monday morning.

LMPD spokeswoman Carey Klain said just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Isuzu Rodeo hit an LMPD Ford Escape driven by the Traffic Control officer who was headed to assist a stranded motorist. The impact caused the Isuzu to flip onto its roof.

Both drivers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Isuzu suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The Traffic Control officer did not appear to be hurt.

