LMPD Traffic Control officer involved in 2-vehicle crash with rollover

The backup can be seen from various TRIMARC cameras. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Traffic Control officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department was involved in a two-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near 9th Street for a time Monday morning.

LMPD spokeswoman Carey Klain said just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Isuzu Rodeo hit an LMPD Ford Escape driven by the Traffic Control officer who was headed to assist a stranded motorist. The impact caused the Isuzu to flip onto its roof.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teen cancer patient receives 24K birthday cards

+ Louisville teen attacked by shark in Destin, FL

+ Procession route announced for slain officer's funeral

Both drivers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Isuzu suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The Traffic Control officer did not appear to be hurt.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.