Multi-vehicle crash with rollover blocking all lanes of I-64W near 9th Street

One of the vehicles flipped. (Source: Michelle Dunn)

The backup can be seen from various TRIMARC cameras. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are blocked just past 9th Street following a multi-vehicle accident with a report of an injury.

A witness said a red vehicle slammed into a parked traffic control vehicle and then flipped.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported at 10:15 a.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was unsure how long the westbound side of I-64 would remain blocked.

