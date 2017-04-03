Procession route announced for slain officer's funeral

The final leg of Saturday's memorial procession stopped in front LMPD's first division where Officer Nick Rodman worked. His brothers and sisters in blue said goodbye as they placed red roses on his hearse. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police leaders on Monday released the route for the funeral procession for slain LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

Rodman died last week, a day after he was involved in a violent crash with a suspect he was chasing through the streets of Louisville.

James Woods faces a host of charges, including murder, and is being held on $1 million bond.

A public visitation is taking place Monday, with an FOP service scheduled for later in the evening.

Tuesday's memorial service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church, and Rodman will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery afterward. The procession route is listed below:

+ Exit Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Pkwy)

+ Right onto Blankenbaker Parkway

+ Merge onto I-64 West

+ Follow I-64 West to Grinstead Road (Exit 8)

+ Exit onto Grinstead Road

+ Left turn onto Grinstead Road

+ Follow Grinstead Road to Cherokee Road

+ Right onto Cherokee Road

+ Right into Cave Hill cemetery (701 Cave Hill Road)

