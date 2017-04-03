Louisville church advances to 'Faithful Four'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With March Madness coming to a close, competition lovers might be looking for something else to latch onto.

Well, you're in luck because there’s a thing called Church Madness 2017. Run by a consultant for Granda Liturgical Arts, an international workshop that works with different churches to enrich their interior designs, the competition is aimed at finding "America’s Most Beautiful Church."

All eyes are on St. James Church in Louisville. In true competitive fashion, St. James has made the "Faithful Four," with the final matchup happening on April 5.

It won its seat in the Faithful Four by defeating St. Ann Church, of Charlotte, N.C.

Churches from Nampa, Idaho; Norwalk, Conn. and St. Louis round out the Faithful Four.

This story will be updated.

