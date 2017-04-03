Carroll County Sheriff pleads guilty to multiple charges, resigns

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman has resigned from his position as a part of a plea deal.

Kinman was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance after he was arrested by Kentucky State Police in late March.

Kinman tendered his resignation just before noon Monday as a part of a guilty plea, according to court documents.

As a part of the deal, instead of jail time, Kinman must serve 5 years of supervised probation and must enroll in and complete one year in a substance abuse program in Alabama. Kinman's also banned from using any drugs, alcohol, or other mind altering substances.

Court documents show the deal also prevents him from holding any public office during the time of his probation.

Kinman initially entered a rehab program on Feb. 27 but retained his position as sheriff.

