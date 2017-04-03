De'Aaron Fox declares for draft; UK star will sign with agent

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - As expected, UK freshman star De'Aaron Fox has declared for the NBA Draft.

Fox will sign with an agent, which means he'll no longer be eligible to play college basketball.

Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game to lead the Wildcats to the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, as well as an appearance in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

"I want to thank (UK coach John Calipari), (assistant coach Kenny Payne) and the entire coaching staff for recruiting me and for having the confidence in me to lead this team," Fox said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Throughout the season, they helped me grow as a player and as a person."

Fox added that he's ready to "live out my dream" of playing in the NBA.

"Last but not least, I want to thank the Big Blue Nation," he continued. "There is no other fan base like you in the country. I'll miss playing in front of you, but I know you'll continue to support me at the next level."

Fox is the first UK underclassman to declare for the NBA Draft this year, but likely not the last. Backcourt partner Malik Monk wouldn't surprise many if he declares.

"De'Aaron came in here focused from day one, and to see his improvement from the beginning of the season to the end was special," Calipari said. "What you saw from De'Aaron over the last month and a half of the season I think is what NBA teams will get for the future."

Most mock drafts have Fox going in the top seven; one has him listed at No. 4 to Orlando, in a guard-rich crop of prospects.

