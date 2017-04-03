New Albany's State Street makes way for new hotels, restaurants, entertainment center

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – From hotels to restaurants, to an expanded grocery and a new entertainment center a lot is happening on State Street. In order to make way for all the new development, a long time business will soon be saying goodbye.



“We’re kind of excited, but I'm kind of sad, too,” Hoosier Strike and Spare General Manager Jack McCarthy said.



For more than 50 years, New Albany's only bowling alley has been at the corner of State Street and Daisy Lane, but McCarthy said it's time to move on.



“The lease wasn't great, the building is old and what we are building is totally different,” McCarthy said. “We're building a recreation center.”



Hoosier Strike and Spare will get a total makeover and move into a new building in Clarksville on Eastern Boulevard. They will leave a street that's much different than when they first moved in.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Southern IN man surrenders after 16-hour standoff with police

+ Unfixed auto recalls skyrocketing on WAVE Country roads

+ Program helps some Pleasant Ridge residents become first-time homebuyers



“It has definitely changed and it is going to change some more,” McCarthy said. “The guy that bought this shopping center is going to redo everything.”



New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the building will be remodeled with a new facade and interior.



“We have a new tenant that is moving in there too, which will fit nicely with what was there, so there will be some entertainment we believe there and that will happen very soon,” Gahan said.



Across the street, work continues up on the hill that overlooks State Street and even before busy traffic can get up there, several new businesses are ready to make the area home. A Marriott Fairfield Inn will be the first of two hotels and the mayor says that's just the beginning.



“Two full service restaurants, one fast causal restaurant is coming and in addition to that there is a medical office building that is coming up here as well,” Gahan said.



To get to it all, Daisy Lane will be extended and a turning lane will be added so traffic can access the interstates.



Head south and work continues on the multi million dollar Kroger expansion and a Popeye's Chicken is nearing completion.

WATCH: Katie Bauer’s report



“This new restaurant, hotel development is the perfect fit for New Albany,” Gahan said.



Those who want to bowl at Hoosier Strike and Spare one last time will need to come by Saturday. Hoosier Strike and Spare wants to be open in their new location by the end of April.



As for the new Marriott, it hopes to be completed by Derby 2018.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.