Southern IN man surrenders after 16-hour standoff with police

BUTLERVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man is recovering after being he was injured in a shooting with police during a 16-hour standoff.

Around 3:30 Saturday morning, Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to a domestic disturbance at a Butlerville home.

A woman at the home had fled to a nearby residence before officers arrived, saying shots had been fired in the home.

When officers arrived at the home, they said Charles Mays, 25, came out of the house and shot at them.

Police returned fire but Mays then barricaded himself inside the home.

Mays finally surrendered shortly before 8 pm. He was injured in the shootout but is expected to be okay.

Mays faces charges of attempted murder, intimidation, criminal recklessness, and battery.

Indiana State Police are investigating this officer-involved shooting.

