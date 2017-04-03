Robbie Valentine to host annual basketball camp at Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville 1986 Championship basketball team member Robbie Valentine will once again host his basketball camp at the KFC Yum! Center.

KFC Yum! Center and AEG Facilities’ will sponsor 30-50 children from Metro Parks.

Three camps will be held during June and July.

Instructors this year include not only Robbie Valentine but also Chris West and Milt Wagner from the University of Louisville 1986 Championship team, Joe Estes of Loyola University, Corey Clark from the University of Kentucky, Brooke Valentine and Brittany Weaver from Bellarmine University.

Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum is expected to make a guest appearance at the camp.

Camps will be held June 5 to 8, June 12 to 15, and July 24 to 27.

"I could not be more excited for the opportunity to invest in our community," Robbie Valentine, KFC Yum! Center Senior Director of Premium Sales, said. "As a lifelong athlete and coach for over 30 years, I take great pride in the skills, life lessons and confidence building opportunities this program provides to the campers."

For more information and a complete list of camp details, visit the KFC Yum! Center’s website.

