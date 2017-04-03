Owensboro city officials seek sale of 33 properties through mass foreclosure

Jeffersonville city councilman Josh Rodriquez died last month from a cardiac eventMore >>
Wheeled into court on a stretcher, James Woods, 37, also known as Wathaniel L. Woods, was alert when he faced a judge as his charges were read on Monday.
In 1974, a deadly tornado outbreak swept through several states and left an unforgettable mark on WAVE Country.
The crash was reported near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway around 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
Tour de Lou jersey was unveiled Monday.
