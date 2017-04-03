Owensboro city officials seek sale of 33 properties through mass foreclosure

City leaders in Owensboro are seeking the sale of 33 different properties through a mass foreclosure.

If a property made the list, owners owe the city money.

City officials say they want this foreclosure to show they mean business. They hope new owners will come in and clean up some of the abandoned properties on the list.

City officials say once these properties go up for sale, those who purchase them MUST fix up the property or tear down the structure. Many of the current property owners have not paid their taxes or owe the city money for property upkeep like lawn care.

Around half of the 33 properties are abandoned, like the home right in front of Thomas Tipton's home. He says he's tired of looking at the eyesore and hopes something will be done about it.

"The biggest thing that needs to be done about most abandoned properties is they need to be fixed up because there is a reason for abandoning them. They go junk and they need to be fixed. A lot of people leave because they can't afford to fix them," Tipton says.

City officials say if owners pay up what they owe, that will remove their property from the lawsuit, but if not, those properties will be sold at the courthouse.

