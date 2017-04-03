Construction to continue at International Bluegrass Music Center

Construction of the International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro is expected to start up again this week.

Danco Construction is taking over the project after the former contractor, Peyronnin, declared bankruptcy stopping a few projects across western Kentucky, including the International Bluegrass Museum, a water treatment plant in McLean County, and the technology center at OCTC.

Danco officials say they plan to have workers out on site as soon as possible. A few have already been on scene making sure everything is ready to go.

Even though the site has been closed for 2 and half months, Danco says they still plan to finish the building by the end of this year. That means on opening day for the new museum is still next spring. Danco says they are happy to step in and help the city finish up this project.

The other projects impacted by the bankruptcy are seeing similar results. We reported last week OCTC plans to have workers finishing their new technology innovation center within a few weeks, and the McLean County judge executive says their insurance company has selected a contractor. Their water board will vote on that Tuesday night.

