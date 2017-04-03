Thousands pay their respects to fallen officer at visitation

Thousands flocked to Louisville to pay their respects to Officer Nick Rodman during his visitation on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands came to WAVE Country to pay their respects to Officer Nick Rodman. Rodman’s visitation was held at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral home off Bardstown Road.

Officer Nick Rodman was involved in a serious crash with a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect last Tuesday. Rodman died from his injuries the next day.

"It hit really close to our community. Holy Cross is a very close community and everybody has been affected by it," Mary Rose Weiter said.

Weiter visited the funeral home to say goodbye to her former student.

"When he would come into the room knowing his dad was an officer, he wanted to be a police officer too and serve the community as well," said Weiter.

On Monday, the community Rodman served came together to support the fallen officer.

"Today for us to be here to say we welcome you, we love you, we respect you and we pray for you," Janice Youngblood said.

Youngblood's church is across the street from the funeral home. She and other parishioners offered parking spaces at College Chapel for officers attending the visitation.

"It's good to see the support from the citizens and the community from those whom we serve and that they appreciate what we do," Kentucky State Police Lt. Michael Webb said.

Webb was one of many out of town officers in Louisville on Monday. Cruisers from Indiana State Police, Versailles, Bowling Green, and Lexington were all parked at College Chapel.

"When the police officers see that the neighborhood, the church is caring about them and that is what it's about," Robert Perisoner said.

As those who didn't even know Nick Rodman continue to support the community he was a part of, those who did know him said the kindness of strangers is making a difference.

"It’s a sad time but it is very comforting to see the support that has rallied around the Rodman family and for Nick," said Weiter.



