LEADING OFF: Cubs and Yankees try again, Shoemaker returns

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

TRY AGAIN

The World Series champion Cubs go again after their first win as former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta starts in St. Louis against Adam Wainwright. The Cardinals beat Chicago in the opener at Busch Stadium, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

NO WORRIES ... YET

The Yankees and their fans aren't known for more patience. So after posting the best record in the majors during spring training, it was a jarring opener for New York - youngster Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird went a combined 0 for 9 with a couple of misplays and ace Masahiro Tanaka was rocked by Tampa Bay. The Yanks aim to do better when CC Sabathia starts against Jake Odorizzi.

GREAT TO SEE YOU

Matt Shoemaker makes his first start for the Angels since being hit in the head by a line drive last September when he pitches at Oakland. It will be exactly seven months to the day since he was struck by a liner from Seattle's Kyle Seager, an injury that forced Shoemaker to have surgery to stop bleeding in his brain. He no longer thinks about the frightening ordeal and now wears protective headgear. "Not too big of a deal," he said.

WHAT'S IN A NAME?

The first game at newly named Guaranteed Rate Field wasn't guaranteed - it rained in Chicago, the Tigers and White Sox never got started and were washed out. They hope to play the opener, with Detroit ace Justin Verlander facing Jose Quintana.

