Suspected armed serial robber arrested in IN

MEMPHIS, IN (WAVE) – A suspected armed serial robber was found in a stolen vehicle in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

James Daugherty Jr., 48, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was taken into custody at the Pilot Truck stop in Memphis, Indiana on Sunday. Officers said the 2016 Hyundai Daugherty was in was stolen out of Clark County.

Daugherty was wanted in Harrison County, Indiana for armed robbery. Police also believe he robbed several businesses in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Owensboro and LaGrange in Kentucky, in addition to Scottsburg and Corydon in Indiana during the month of March.

While searching the vehicle Daugherty was in officers found four syringes, marijuana, a digital scale, a rubber tourniquet, distilled water, small cotton balls and several small plastic baggies.



Daugherty was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with auto theft, possession of syringes and possession of marijuana. He was also charged on the warrant armed robbery warrant out of Harrison County.

