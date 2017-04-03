2017 Tour de Lou jersey released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cyclists got their first look at this year's PNC Kentucky Derby Tour de Lou jersey.

The big unveil took place at Mile Wide Beer Company.

The Tour de Lou is a Kentucky Derby Festival event and will be held Sunday, April 30.

Cyclists can choose between three courses which range between 20 and 62 miles.

The Tour de Lou will start and finish at Waterfront Park near Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. There will be three separate distances based on experience levels.

Registration for the event is still open. To register and find out more about the Tour de Lou, click here.

