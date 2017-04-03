Justice Sotomayor talks to law students; no Gorsuch mention

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor talked to law students about her family, the collegial relationship among her fellow justices and the roles of passion and empathy in a legal career, but she made no mention of the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings of Neil Gorsuch in an appearance at Albany Law School Monday evening.
"We can disagree about the best answer, but it's all born from the same passion about the law," Sotomayor said in response to a student's question about whether anger over differing judicial opinions makes it hard to have a collegial court. "What gets people to listen to you is your passion, not your anger."
Sotomayor roamed through the lecture hall, at times embracing a student or posing for a group photo, as she talked about growing up in an extended Puerto Rican family in the Bronx and being a role model for young people. But she steered clear of politics.
Sotomayor was given with the school's Kate Stoneman Award, presented annually to people in the legal profession who have demonstrated a commitment to seeking change and equal opportunities for women.
Sotomayor has two more Albany-area appearances on Tuesday. She's slated to receive an honorary doctorate from the Sage Colleges and will hold an interactive discussion of her memoir, "My Beloved World," at an evening appearance at the University at Albany.
Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009. She's the third woman and first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>