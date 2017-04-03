2 arrested in connection with murder of missing Lewis County man

Police have arrested two Garrison men and charged them in connection with the murder of Justin D. Johnson. His body was discovered on Wednesday, March 29.



Sheriff Johnny Bivens announced the arrests during a briefing for media and the family of Mr. Johnson Saturday morning at the Lewis County Courthouse.



Preston Neill Walters, 52, of Garrison, has been charged with the offense of capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Walters allegedly shot Justin Johnson in the back with a high caliber pistol, causing his death.

After shooting Johnson, police said he allegedly concealed the body beside a roadway and covered it with leaves.



Walters also allegedly abandoned Mr. Johnson’s body, leaving it in the elements for an extended period of time without notifying family members or authorities, according to police.

Wince L. Walters, 53, of Garrison, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence , and abuse of a corpse.

Police said Walters allegedly, in complicity with Preston Walters, moved the body of Johnson from the murder scene a significant distance and placed his body in a creek in an attempt to conceal it. After a period of time Wince Walters and Preston Walters, allegedly moved Mr. Johnson’s body again and threw him over the embankment.



Additional charges are pending during this ongoing investigation.



Both men are being held in the Lewis County Detention Center.



Johnson, 28, of Vanceburg, was reported missing on Thursday, March 23. His abandoned pick-up truck was found on Lower Twin Branch Road near Garrison on Friday, March 24. His remains were discovered Wednesday, March 29, on Cooper Ridge Road on the Lewis/Carter county line by two men who were scouting for turkeys.



“We will continue to pursue leads in this case and we will find the answers to the many questions surrounding Mr. Johnson’s tragic death,” said Sheriff Lewis in a news release.

“Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Johnson family during this difficult time in their lives. Mr. Johnson has a one-year-old son who will never get to know his loving father,” Sheriff Bivens added in the news release.



