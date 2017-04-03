Wife of late Jeffersonville city councilman vies for his seat

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The wife of the late Jeffersonville City Councilman Josh Rodriquez hopes to fill her husband's seat.

Meredith Clipp Rodriquez has filed to run in Sunday's Democratic Caucus.

Josh Rodriquez, who also served as local party chair, died March 15th from a cardiac event.

So far only one other candidate has filed for the caucus, former Jeffersonville City Councilman Ron Ellis.

