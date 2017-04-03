SKorea still hoping to see NHL players in Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean Olympic organizers still hope to see NHL players competing at next year's Winter Games despite the National Hockey League's insistence it won't happen.
Nancy Park, a spokeswoman for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee, said Tuesday there's still time for "meaningful discussions" on Olympic participation between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee.
Park said the organizing committee is still hopeful that a "solution will be found for 2018."
The NHL announced it will not participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its stars can chase gold for their home countries.
While the IIHF had agreed to pay for players' travel and insurance costs when the IOC refused, the NHL had been looking for more concessions that were believed to be tied to marketing opportunities tied to the Games.
The NHLPA responded to the league's announcement by saying players are "extraordinarily disappointed and adamantly disagree with the NHL's shortsighted decision."
Many players, including Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, have expressed a strong desire to compete. The NHL has not decided whether to allow teams to make decisions on a case-by-case basis about players participating in the 2018 Olympics.
Pyeongchang 2018 organizers have been concerned about the possibility of NHL players skipping next year's Games as ice hockey has traditionally been a major ticket-seller during Winter Olympics.
South Korea has never been a powerhouse in the sport, but has qualified for the tournament as host and has started beefing up its ranks.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workoutMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecutionMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
New York City's mayor says he wants to close the troubled Rikers Island jail complexMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic has gotten even worse because of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated portion of Interstate 85 and shut down the heavily traveled highway through the heart of the cityMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is heading to the White House to look over classified information at the invitation of the Trump administrationMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>
Congressional investigators on Friday rebuffed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for immunity, saying it's too early in their probe of his Russia connections to discuss a dealMore >>