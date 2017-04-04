Rafferty's manager recalls fight with customer that left him with stitches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville restaurant manager Zack Botts has returned to work after a fight with a customer that sent him to the hospital.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the Rafferty's in the Springhurst Towne Center.



“I never even felt him stab me,” Botts said.



Botts has met thousands of customers during his time in the restaurant industry. However, he’s never met one like Caleb Fast, 23.



“In retrospect if I had seen the knife I probably would have let him go,” Botts said.



According to Botts, Fast finished up a meal at the restaurant Saturday night and lingered around until closing time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Declined credit card leads to Rafferty's manager being stabbed



When Fast was asked to pay, he handed over a credit card, but it declined. After his method of payment was denied, Fast tried to sneak out of the restaurant. Botts stepped in his path.



“He tried to like come at me,” Botts said. “He pushed at me and I kind of pushed back and then he swung. Then when he swung I kind of pushed him back into the seat he was sitting in.”



The scuffle continued while a server called police. Botts said Fast then looked like he was trying to comply, handing over his I.D. However, he then became irate all over again, this time with a pocket knife in his hand.



“He started lunging at me and then I saw him drop the knife,” Botts said. “That’s when I came behind him and put him in a head lock and fell back.”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson’s report



The knife cut Botts' back. It forced him to get stitches. However, the experience seems to have taught him a lesson.



“Approach with more caution,” Botts said.



Fast has been charged with second degree assault. His bond has been set at $5,000.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.