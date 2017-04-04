Report: Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News

Bill O'Reilly's show 'The O'Reilly Factor' is the highest rated show in cable news, but has lost dozens of sponsors since sexual harassment allegations surfaced. (Source: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(RNN) - Fox News is preparing to announce that Bill O'Reilly's time on the cable news channel has come to an end, according to New York Magazine on Wednesday.

The news follows a Tuesday report from Wall Street Journal that Fox News was cutting ties with O'Reilly, 67. WSJ is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News.

Representatives for the channel or its parent company, 21st Century Fox, have not made a public statement on the commentator's employment status.

New York Mag said an announcement would come before the host of The O'Reilly Factor returned from his vacation, which is set to end April 24, based on unnamed sources familiar with the situation. Executives reportedly wanted to have a seamless transition to avoid "collateral damage" from letting go of Fox News' top-rated star.

The New York Times reported Fox News has paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims made against O’Reilly.

After the report, Mercedes Benz said they had “reassigned” their ads, becoming the first advertiser to drop sponsorship of the program.

“Given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” the company said.

Dozens of advertisers shortly followed suit. O'Reilly has disputed the claims and said his high-profile job has made him a target. He said he settled his claims to protect his children.

Viewership remained strong for O'Reilly, even as the reports scared away advertisers. The shows ratings have declined since he went on vacation, with Eric Bolling, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino filling in as host.

Fox brought in law firm Paul, Weiss to investigate the claims, the same firm that investigated claims into sexual harassment by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

On April 11, amid the advertising free fall, O'Reilly announced he was going on a pre-planned vacation.

O'Reilly Factor has been a ratings powerhouse for Fox News, the most watched show of cable news' highest-rated network. O'Reilly joined the network at its inception in 1996. He's also authored more than two dozen books.

The fallout comes less than a year after Ailes left the company amid sexual harassment allegations.

Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson filed suit against Ailes, saying she was fired her after she rebuffed his sexual advances. Other women claimed they too had been harassed by Ailes and in July 2016, he resigned.

Carlson eventually reached a settlement with the network.

"We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect that she and all our colleagues deserve," Fox said in a statement.

Megyn Kelly, another host of a prime time show, left the network in January and has signed on with NBC.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.